Orleans Darkwa visiting Patriots today

The Patriots have proven to be able to maximize the roles of other teams’ role players, and they’re taking a look at another one today.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Giants free agent running back Orleans Darkwa is visiting the Patriots today.

New England lost versatile back Dion Lewis in free agency, and could use another back in their stable of parts.

The 26-year-old Darkwa emerged as a threat for the Giants last year, with 751 yards on 171 carries (4.4 yards per), with five touchdowns. He had 20 carries for 154 yards in the finale, and it’s easy to wonder how he’d fare in a team with a consistently competitive offense, and other players to bear the burden.