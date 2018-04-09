Packers’ appeal of Martellus Bennett grievance has not been heard yet

Getty Images

The Packers’ appeal of an arbitrator’s decision in their grievance against Martellus Bennett could take a while. Packers president Mark Murphy said the appeal has not been heard yet, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Thus, Green Bay is having to count Bennett’s $4.2 million in dead money on this year’s salary cap.

Arbitrator Stephen Burbank dismissed the Packers’ grievance in February as they sought to collect the unamortized portion of Bennett’s signing bonus. The Packers cut the tight end November 8, saying he failed to disclose a medical condition during his physical.

The Patriots claimed Bennett off waivers from the Packers, and he played only 24 snaps before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. New England released him March 7, and he retired from the NFL two weeks later.