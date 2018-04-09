Packers receiver arrested for making bomb joke at airport

Getty Images

While not quite on the level of shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater, whispering “bomb” in an airport apparently will get a guy arrested.

Packers receiver Trevor Davis learned that lesson the hard way. According to TMZ, Davis was arrested at LAX after making a joke at the luggage counter about having a bomb in his bags.

As the bags being transported by Davis and a female companion were being processed, Davis said to his traveling partner, “Did you remember to pack the explosives?”

The woman said in response, “Yes.”

Davis, a sixth-round pick in 2016, was promptly taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of making criminal threats.

Four years ago this month, former 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested for making a similar “joke” at LAX. He ultimately wasn’t charged.

Technically, Davis is subject to scrutiny under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, regardless of how the criminal proceeding resolves itself. When he travels to New York for his hearing at the league office, he should probably just take a carry-on.