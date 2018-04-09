Pat Shurmur: Odell Beckham on hand, “wants to be great”

Getty Images

Pat Shurmur hasn’t talked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. yet today, but he has confirmed that he’s on the property as the Giants begin their offseason conditioning program.

And that’s no small step.

Shurmur told reporters that he was encouraged by the fact Beckham showed up, and said he didn’t think the recent trade talk (which was generated by the bosses of Shurmur and Beckham) would be a distraction.

“I’m not worried about it,” Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. ” I really believe Odell is a professional. He wants to be great.”

There’s still plenty to be worried about, of course. Until he signs a new contract (with the Giants or anyone), there will be reason to wonder how committed to any cause he’ll be. And until he shows up on the field in the fall (with the Giants or anyone), that speculation will continue.

Beckham’s covered in case of injury while he’s working out with the Giants, a protection he’ll lack if he works out on his own. Last year, he split time between the Giants program and working out on his own, so the fact he showed up for the first day of school is too soon to declare all is well, and Shurmur seems to know that.

“I’m not overthinking this, he said. “This is the first day of work. I think it’s important that Odell is here. I look forward to Odell getting one day better.”

Which means this saga will continue to unfold, one day at a time, until Beckham gets a contract or a new address.