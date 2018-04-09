Raiders re-sign all their exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

The Raiders have all of their exclusive rights free agents under contract for the 2018 season.

Word had already gotten out that they re-signed kicker Giorgio Tavecchio and linebacker Shilique Calhoun, but the team made those signings official along with the returns of defensive end/linebacker James Cowser, safety Erik Harris and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland on Monday.

Tavecchio was 16-of-21 on field goals and 33-of-34 on extra points in his first year as the Raiders kicker. Sebastian Janikowski‘s departure this offseason leaves him on track for a second year in the job. Calhoun has played in 19 games since being taken in the third round of the 2016 draft.

Cowser had 23 tackles and a forced fumble while playing in all 16 games last season. Harris had five tackles in 15 appearances and Kirkland didn’t see any action last season while on injured reserve. He made four starts as a rookie in 2016.