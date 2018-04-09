Raiders waive Andrew East

Getty Images

The Raiders waived long snapper Andrew East, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It is not surprising given the Raiders signed Andrew DePaola to a four-year deal worth up to $4.27 million after deciding not to re-sign Jon Condo. DePaola played all 15 games for the Bears last season.

East has never played a regular-season game.

He was with the team during the 2016 offseason program and training camp, appearing in three preseason games before being waived August 29. He spent time with the Chiefs in 2015 and the Seahawks in 2016.