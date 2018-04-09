Rams GM Les Snead: Eagles showed you don’t win by playing scared

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 9, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
AP

Why did Rams General Manager Les Snead decide to make so many aggressive moves this offseason? In part because he watched how the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Snead doesn’t just mean that he knew his team needed to get better to unseat the Eagles atop the NFC. He also means he admired the way the Eagles took chances last season, and he thinks that’s the way to get to the top in the NFL.

“I got a simple rule: You can’t be scared in this league,” Snead told Peter King. “Look at Doug Pederson this year and, it wasn’t reckless but it took courage and guess what? They won a Super Bowl on some of those fourth-down plays. So you try to do that as a general manager, but I also think, and this is long-winded answer, some of the analytics that you have now to really look at what historically draft picks bring you in reality over time.”

Snead wasn’t afraid this offseason to trade for Brandin Cooks, trade for Marcus Peters, trade for Aqib Talib and sign Ndamukong Suh, among other moves. Whether those moves allow the Rams to do in the 2018 season what the Eagles did in the 2017 season remains to be seen, but Snead is willing to take risks to find out.

37 responses to “Rams GM Les Snead: Eagles showed you don’t win by playing scared

  1. Rams and Eagles have a small window (2-3 years) to win championships. Once the rookie contracts for Goff and Wentz are up, it’s basically over. Each of them will ask for $25 million.

  2. I like his approach. You can’t go big like this often so let’s wait and see how it turns out for them. From what I see they are ready (on paper) to go on a run for the super bowl this year. Good luck to them.

  6. You can’t play scared, but you have to play smart. Time will tell how smart Snead is. It worked out for Howie and Pederson in Philly but will it work in Minnesota?

    Fine line between genius and fool.

  7. Tylaw – you beat me to it!! Winning with TD’s that we’re not really TD’s& an illegal formation that was allowed!!
    Where is that asterisk next to the ONE Super Bowl the Eagles won???? It should be there!!!

  8. The Eagles didn’t sign or trade for any flashy names in 2017. They built through the draft, re-signed their own guys and picked up players who were cast off or completed their contracts. Now 2018 is a different story. We’ll see if their moves result in a return trip or an implosion.

  10. The fact of the matter is besides the Patriots there are no longer dynasty’s , so when the say you have a 2 or 3 year window , what’s the problem with that? who has a 7 year window? The Saints? Packers? Steeler’s ?The answer is nobody, so I am glad we are being aggressive.

  11. tb12greatest says:
    April 9, 2018 at 9:09 am
    Rams and Eagles have a small window (2-3 years) to win championships. Once the rookie contracts for Goff and Wentz are up, it’s basically over. Each of them will ask for $25 million.

    _______________________________

    I’m an Eagles fan, but unfortunately, I WISH Wentz would only need $25m/year to sign. By the time the market is done being reset by Rodgers, Ryan, etc., the price tag will be closer to $35m/year 😦

  12. What does Snead know about winning? Litterally nothing in his past shows that he knows anything about winning. Snead isnt following the 2017 Eagles path to the Super-Bowl, he seems to be following the Eagles tried and fantastically failed “Dream-Team” approach !!!! Snead is going to come to regret trading away this years 1st and 2nd round picks and next years 2nd round pick, especially with his half roster due to get paid either this year or next year and they will need to replace older players, like their 40 year old LT in the very near future but dont have the draft capital to do so.

  13. tylawspick6 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 9:15 am
    It also helps to get 2 free TDs in a SB when it’s clear they were not legal plays.

    ————

    let it go man. The Pats defense never showed up. And BB didn’t help by benching Butler….I don’t care what his reasons were. He did NOT put the team first as he preaches to others.

  14. Now Sneads a genius after one winning season in how many??? He lucked out that the coaches landed in his lap and saved his job…

  15. .
    The Rams win now strategy is a good plan since they have a young underpaid QB. After all, why wait? They also have a stadium to fill with PSL’s which are much easier to sell when you are a Super Bowl contender as opposed to an also ran.
    .

  17. LOL @ Pats fans tears. Love it. Don’t worry, in a few years when the Pats are back to being irrelevant (may take a little longer), there will be no Pats fans like before. Kinda funny for Pats fans bragging about cheating or getting the benefit of calls though. Irony is not lost on this bunch.

  18. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    April 9, 2018 at 9:21 am
    Tylaw – you beat me to it!! Winning with TD’s that we’re not really TD’s& an illegal formation that was allowed!!
    Where is that asterisk next to the ONE Super Bowl the Eagles won???? It should be there!!!

    ——————–

    I don’t know about that, but I’ve never seen a SB team be gifted a TD before, save for maybe the Steelers in February of 2006.

    But, 2 incorrect calls, completely ignored to help one team over another? Unheard of in a Super Bowl.

    There is never controversy or a lot flags in a Super Bowl, but it’s a shame Goodell found a way to cheat in such a fashion. We knew it would come, we just didn’t know in what form.

    Nice game by the Eagles, but it’s hard to ignore a rule change during a Super Bowl to help them and completely ignoring such a basic rule in terms of formation, right in front of the ref standing right there.

  22. tylawspick6 says:

    April 9, 2018 at 9:15 am

    It also helps to get 2 free TDs in a SB when it’s clear they were not legal plays.

    —————————

    Your tears are delicious.

    The World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

  25. nhpats says:
    April 9, 2018 at 9:42 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 9:15 am
    It also helps to get 2 free TDs in a SB when it’s clear they were not legal plays.

    ————

    let it go man. The Pats defense never showed up. And BB didn’t help by benching Butler….I don’t care what his reasons were. He did NOT put the team first as he preaches to others.

    ——————–

    I would ask Butler why he lost the faith of his coaches AND teammates. I like primary sources, not speculation and fake sources, thanks very much.

    Philly’s D was also subpar. It was a classic shootout. Big deal. I am sure it was entertaining for casual football fans, but Goodell got what he wanted. A high rating SB and 2 free TDs for Philly.

    We both know if James White was in the back of that end zone, jostling with the ball and had one foot down, it’s incomplete.

    I’ve let it go. I am well, well aware of what Goodell has been up to for over 10 years now. Unabashed cheating right in front of the NFL customer remains something they don’t care about how it actually looks.

    Gee, I wonder why overall ratings are dropping? The games aren’t fixed, they’re manipulated. That’s a fact.

  26. rams645 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 9:30 am
    The fact of the matter is besides the Patriots there are no longer dynasty’s , so when the say you have a 2 or 3 year window , what’s the problem with that? who has a 7 year window? The Saints? Packers? Steeler’s ?The answer is nobody, so I am glad we are being aggressive.
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________

    Belichick builds his teams so that they can compete for 10+ years. Does that mean losing a championship in the present? Yes, but if it means 3-4 championships down the line Bill will take that in a heart beat. Eagles and Rams will both have major cap problems with all the free agents they’ve signed. We are already seeing that effect on the Eagles this year. They sold their soul to the Devil.

  27. I’m looking forward to watching the Vikings beat the piss out of Foles on Sept. 6th.

    Everything went wrong for the Vikings that night and the better team clearly won.
    I wanna see the rematch though. Bring it on. I hope we ruin your banner ceremony

  28. xavier179 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 10:02 am
    You don’t lose when the opposing coach holds out a cornerback that played 98% of the regular season and both playoff games.

    ——————-

    Yeah, his 103 rating against was really deserving os starting on top of cleaning out his locker, mouthing off to coaches all week, practicing like crap and then finally having a mental breakdown on the sidelines, clearly checking out of what he’s supposed to be doing. But, yeah, let’s somehow blame the coach for all of this.

    You people are just so smart.

    lmao

    God forbid BB try to protect the kid as he goes into FA, from outright embarrassment as to WHY he was benched.

    TRUST

  29. tylawspick6 says:

    April 9, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I’ve let it go. I am well, well aware of what Goodell has been up to for over 10 years now. Unabashed cheating right in front of the NFL customer remains something they don’t care about how it actually looks.

    Gee, I wonder why overall ratings are dropping? The games aren’t fixed, they’re manipulated. That’s a fact

    —–

    It is clear an obvious to everyone that you haven’t let it go. First people to whine that theres an asterisk next to 2004, last people to admit that the linesman told Jeffery he was close enough to the LOS.

    You should listen to Elsa. Let it go…

  30. I sure hope Mike Zimmer is listening. I believe that Zimmer is too conservative and lets other teams stay in games that should be over. Also, the Vikings need to be more creative and aggressive on offense, defense and special teams. I can’t remember the last time the Vikings tried a fake punt and I watch them regularly. What Snead said is true because before the season started last year which one among you would have picked the Eagles to win it all, not me. I thought the Pats would win again and they got blasted. One of the other posters is correct, Belichick put his ego above his team when he didn’t play Butler, he should have given him a chance to make a difference. That is a great point nhpats. By the way who cares what the TEAM has to pay a MVP caliber qb, its not YOUR money and what other player should get the biggest bucks???

  32. Hope they have some leaders on the team cuz the guys they signed are not….team chemistry come into the acquisition process?

  34. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick immediately opened up post-game how they got beat, yet Patriots fans are crying. They must’ve been swimming in the waters of Lake Minnetonka during Super Bowl week (all 300 of them) because they’re getting as revisionist as a Vikings fan.

  35. Yes Philly fans you are the Super Bowl champions, BUT ( and it’s a BIG one) , you are only champions because the NFL gifted you 2 TD’s. Sucks to know your team only won because the NFL cheated.
    Not a legitimate win.

  36. Sure… you can’t be afraid, but you have to execute. Philly executed in the biggest moments. It’s more than just taking risks. You need reliable players, not just talented players, to make it happen.

    Taking chances and not executing also happens in the league all the time.

  37. learysdisciples says:
    April 9, 2018 at 10:29 am
    Pats fans still whining about the Super Bowl loss…it’s great.

    0 1 Rate This
    ———————

    What’s great is going to Super Bowls, almost annually right in the face of Cheater Goodell.

    We think it’s hilarious that you all want him to cheat and it still doesn’t really work.’

    lol

