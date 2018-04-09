Report: Belichick ripped Gronk in front of teammates for using TB12 Method

Getty Images

Talk that Patriots coach Bill Belichick and tight end Rob Gronkowski don’t see eye to eye may stem from the same source as the reports during the season that Belichick and Tom Brady weren’t seeing eye to eye.

The earlier reports centered around Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero, and a new report says that Belichick got on Gronkowski’s case during the 2017 season because Gronk began following the teachings of Guerrero and Brady’s patented TB 12 Method.

The Boston Herald reports that Belichick chastised Gronk in front of teammates for being a TB12 client, an effort from Belichick to keep other players from following the instructions of Guerrero instead of the team’s training staff.

Whatever Guerrero is doing with Brady and Gronkowski, it seems to be working: Brady is still playing at an MVP level at age 40, and the oft-injured Gronkowski stayed healthy last season through the Super Bowl. So perhaps it would be wise for Belichick to ease up on his contempt for the TB12 Method.