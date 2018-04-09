Report: David Tapper remains in running to buy Panthers

Getty Images

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tapper disputes a New York Times story that he has withdrawn from the bidding process for the Panthers. Tapper, a minority owner of the Steelers, told the Charlotte Observer he remains a candidate to buy the team.

“I have to tell you, for me, I like the people down there. They remind me of my original hometown, Pittsburgh. The only thing I’m telling you is I haven’t dropped out,” Tepper told the Observer on Monday. “We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Steel company CEO Alan Kestenbaum and Charleston financier Ben Navarro also are candidates to buy the team.

Bloomberg reported last month that Michael Rubin dropped out after bids reached $2.5 billion.

Kestenbaum, Navarro and Tepper all have visited Charlotte, according to the Observer, and the team expects to present a buyer for approval at the owners’ meetings next month.