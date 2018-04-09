Report: Jeremy Maclin drew “preliminary inquiries” from Cowboys, Eagles

Getty Images

Free agent Jeremy Maclin received “preliminary inquiries” from the Cowboys and the Eagles before both teams signed other receivers, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, and the Eagles signed Mike Wallace.

Maclin is “waiting for the right fit,” per Anderson, while training in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

He caught only 40 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season after signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Ravens a year ago. The Ravens released him last month.

Maclin, who turns 30 next month, had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2014 and ’15.