Report: Jordan Matthews got $170K guaranteed from Patriots

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews will be trying to show he can stay healthy and produce on the field during the 2018 season and the contract he signed with the Patriots reflects that position.

Matthews signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last week and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the deal is worth $1 million with another $700,000 available in incentives. Of that money, just $170,000 is guaranteed to Matthews.

That money suggests Matthews is anything but a sure thing to make the roster this year. Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt and special teams ace Matthew Slater return from last season while Cordarrelle Patterson has also joined the team this offseason.

If Matthews does make the team and is healthy, playing with Tom Brady in New England should offer Matthews a good chance to position himself for a bigger deal next offseason.