Report: NFL suspends Jalen Collins a fourth time

Former Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins is not currently on an NFL roster, and today’s news makes it less likely he ever will be.

Collins has been suspended for the first 10 games of the 2018 NFL season, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That marks Collins’ fourth suspension. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, then suspended for the first 10 games of the 2017 season, then suspended four more games in 2017. Collins has been suspended for violating both the league’s substance-abuse policy and the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Realistically, it’s unlikely that a player with Collins’ checkered history will get another chance in the NFL, but he would be eligible to sign with a team now and play during the regular season after sitting out 10 games.

Collins is a talented player who was the Falcons’ second-round draft pick in 2015 and has eight career starts. His inability to pass drug tests may result in him failing to realize his talent.