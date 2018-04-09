Report: Rick Neuheisel to coach in Alliance of American Football

Getty Images

It looks like Steve Spurrier won’t be the only familiar name coaching a team in the new Alliance of American Football.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Rick Neuheisel will be coaching a team based in Southern California. Spurrier was announced as the coach of the league’s Orlando franchise over the weekend.

Neuheisel had three stints as a collegiate head coach, including a 2008-2011 stint at UCLA. Neuheisel also played college football at UCLA and was named the MVP of the Rose Bowl in 1984. Neuheisel has never been a professional head coach, but spent three years on Brian Billick’s staff with the Ravens. He was Baltimore’s quarterbacks coach in 2005 and 2006 and served as offensive coordinator in 2007.

The Alliance of American Football is set to begin its inaugural season in February 2019. An official announcement of Neuheisel’s hiring and the location of the Southern California entry is expected soon.