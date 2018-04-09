Report: Sebastian Janikowski visiting Seattle

Getty Images

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski will fly to Seattle on Tuesday to meet with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The former Raiders kicker also visited the Chargers.

The Seahawks began the process of replacing Blair Walsh when they signed Jason Myers in January, but coach Pete Carroll has acknowledged the team would like to add another kicker.

Janikowski spent 18 seasons with the Raiders and is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. But they decided not to re-sign him, opting to go with Giorgio Tavecchio. Tavecchio replaced Janikowski last season when Janikowski went on injured reserve with a back injury September 9.

Janikowski has made 80.4 percent of his career field-goal attempts.