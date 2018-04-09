Steelers sign three offensive linemen

Getty Images

The Steelers signed three offensive linemen Monday, with tackles Joseph Cheek and Larson Graham and center Parker Collins all getting one-year deals.

Cheek, who started two seasons at guard at Texas A&M, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016. The Saints waived him before the start of the season, and the Texans signed Cheek to their practice squad. He spent a month there before Houston waived him and Kansas City signed him to its practice squad, where he spent the rest of 2016 and all of 2017.

The Falcons signed Graham early in training camp last season. They waived the former Duquesne right tackle before the start of the season.

Collins signed with the Jaguars after the 2017 draft as an undrafted rookie free agent. Jacksonville cut him before training camp. The Rams signed him for training camp but waived him out of the preseason.