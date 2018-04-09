Steve Spurrier wants to coach Tim Tebow

Getty Images

Tim Tebow is playing minor league baseball right now. But if he wants to play minor league football a year from now, he has an offer on the table.

Steve Spurrier, who will coach the Orlando franchise in the upstart Alliance of American Football, says he’d like to have Tebow, his fellow Florida Heisman Trophy winner, on his team.

“That would be wonderful,” Spurrier told Mike Bianchi. “I think Tim knows about our league. He knows he’s welcome to come down [to Orlando] and play. Obviously, if his baseball career is going well, he may decide to stick with it, which I would certainly understand. But if it doesn’t go to well and he has the urge to play football, we would certainly welcome him in Orlando.”

Tebow has indicated that he’s serious about trying to make it work in baseball, and although he’s a long way from the major leagues, he has played better than most people were expecting and is currently at the Double-A level. It seems unlikely that he’d be willing to go back to play in the equivalent of Double-A football, but if Spurrier could persuade him it would be a huge coup for an upstart league trying to get attention.