T.J. Jones signs tender with Lions

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.J. Jones signed his restricted free agent tender on the first day of the Lions’ offseason program.

The Lions made the announcement on Monday afternoon. Jones was tendered at the lowest of the three levels earlier this offseason and stands to make a little more than $1.9 million during the 2018 season.

Jones made the first six starts of his NFL career last season and set career-highs with 30 catches and 399 yards in his 14 overall appearances with the team. He’s played 27 games for Detroit over the last three seasons and will return to a complementary role alongside Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.

Before Jones does that, he will have to complete his rehab from shoulder surgery in January. He was hurt making a tackle on special teams late in the regular season.