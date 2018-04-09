Titans waive Victor Ochi

Getty Images

The Titans trimmed a player from their roster on Monday.

The team announced that linebacker Victor Ochi has been placed on waivers. Ochi signed with the Titans last June, but tore his ACL in August and spent the entire season on injured reserve.

Ochi signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and went on to play two games for the Jets after getting cut in Baltimore. He also spent time with the Chiefs, but didn’t appear in any other games.

Ochi’s departure leaves the Titans with Brian Orakpo, Derrick Morgan, Kevin Dodd, Aaron Wallace and Josh Carraway at outside linebacker.