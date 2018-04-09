Washington cutting quarterback Stephen Morris

Getty Images

Washington found a third quarterback last week, so they no longer needed the guy who was third on the depth chart.

PFT has confirmed that Washington is releasing quarterback Stephen Morris.

He was surplus to requirements after Kevin Hogan was acquired in trade, giving them a third-stringer behind Alex Smith and Colt McCoy with a bit of experience.

Morris had spent time with the Jaguars, Eagles, and Colts before signing a future deal with Washington in January. He’s been hanging around since 2014, but hasn’t attempted an NFL pass.