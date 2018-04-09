Which NFL players do you want to see play both ways?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2018, 1:18 PM EDT
Shohei Ohtani has turned the baseball world upside down. That has no specific relevance to the NFL, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding a way to make it relevant to the NFL.

Monday’s PFT Live included a draft based on the current players we’d most like to see do more than what they currently do.

The video has the full draft (three rounds, two picks per round). The comments will (hopefully) have your thoughts.

6 responses to “Which NFL players do you want to see play both ways?

  1. cameron jordan is a better defensive end than jj watt and would make a better tight end too.

    terron armstead, lt for the saints with the fastest 40 time ever for an olineman could play a skill position or defensive end

  3. If you wanted to make football a lot safer this might actually be a way. Players are so specialized that they aren’t even playing that much on just one side of the ball. Might make for smaller more versatile athletes if everyone had to play both sides. Would also lead to less interesting offenses and defenses and hard to enforce.

  4. We saw JJ Watt line up as a running back on offense for a goal line run in the playoff game vs. the Chiefs. I believe Mr. Watt actually lost yardage on the play. Was 1 of the dumbest things I have ever seen in football.

  6. Antonio Brown and Patrick Peterson. Rememberong Roy Green of the Cardinals playing both ways and doing it well.

    Might also be interesting to see one of the Rams DT’s (Suh or Donald) flip to guard or fullback in short yardage..

