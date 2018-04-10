2018 NFL Draft: Full selection order, Picks 1-256 (updated)

Getty Images

It’s been just over a month since the last time we posted the full NFL Draft order. Since then the NFL has made a number of trades that have resulted in 47 different draft choices changing hands.

With that in mind, here is the updated order with just over three weeks until the draft gets underway at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Picks are listed in a (round – pick in round – overall) pick format:

ROUND 1 (as of 4/5/18)

1- 1- 1 Cleveland

1- 2- 2 New York Giants

1- 3- 3 New York Jets from Indianapolis

1- 4- 4 Cleveland from Houston

1- 5- 5 Denver

1- 6- 6 Indianapolis from New York Jets

1- 7- 7 Tampa Bay

1- 8- 8 Chicago

1- 9- 9 San Francisco

1-10-10 Oakland

1-11-11 Miami

1-12-12 Buffalo from Cincinnati

1-13-13 Washington

1-14-14 Green Bay

1-15-15 Arizona

1-16-16 Baltimore

1-17-17 Los Angeles Chargers

1-18-18 Seattle

1-19-19 Dallas

1-20-20 Detroit

1-21-21 Cincinnati from Buffalo

1-22-22 Buffalo from Kansas City

1-23-23 New England from Los Angeles Rams

1-24-24 Carolina

1-25-25 Tennessee

1-26-26 Atlanta

1-27-27 New Orleans

1-28-28 Pittsburgh

1-29-29 Jacksonville

1-30-30 Minnesota

1-31-31 New England

1-32-32 Philadelphia

ROUND 2

2- 1-33 Cleveland

2- 2-34 New York Giants

2- 3-35 Cleveland from Houston

2- 4-36 Indianapolis

2- 5-37 Indianapolis from New York Jets

2- 6-38 Tampa Bay

2- 7-39 Chicago

2- 8-40 Denver

2- 9-41 Oakland

2-10-42 Miami

2-11-43 New England from San Francisco

2-12-44 Washington

2-13-45 Green Bay

2-14-46 Cincinnati

2-15-47 Arizona

2-16-48 Los Angeles Chargers

2-17-49 Indianapolis from Seattle through New York Jets

2-18-50 Dallas

2-19-51 Detroit

2-20-52 Baltimore

2-21-53 Buffalo

2-22-54 Kansas City

2-23-55 Carolina

2-24-56 Buffalo from Los Angeles Rams

2-25-57 Tennessee

2-26-58 Atlanta

2-27-59 San Francisco from New Orleans

2-28-60 Pittsburgh

2-29-61 Jacksonville

2-30-62 Minnesota

2-31-63 New England

2-32-64 Cleveland from Philadelphia

ROUND 3

3- 1-65 Buffalo from Cleveland

3- 2-66 New York Giants

3- 3-67 Indianapolis

3- 4-68 Houston

3- 5-69 New York Giants from Tampa Bay

3- 6-70 San Francisco from Chicago

3- 7-71 Denver

3- 8-72 New York Jets

3- 9-73 Miami

3-10-74 San Francisco

3-11-75 Oakland

3-12-76 Green Bay

3-13-77 Cincinnati

3-14-78 Kansas City from Washington

3-15-79 Arizona

3-16-80 Houston from Seattle

3-17-81 Dallas

3-18-82 Detroit

3-19-83 Baltimore

3-20-84 Los Angeles Chargers

3-21-85 Carolina from Buffalo

3-22-86 Kansas City

3-23-87 Los Angeles Rams

3-24-88 Carolina

3-25-89 Tennessee

3-26-90 Atlanta

3-27-91 New Orleans

3-28-92 Pittsburgh

3-29-93 Jacksonville

3-30-94 Minnesota

3-31-95 New England

3-32-96 Buffalo from Philadelphia

3-33-97 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

3-34-98 Houston (Compensatory Selection)

3-35-99 Denver (Compensatory Selection)

3-36-100 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 4

4- 1-101 Green Bay from Cleveland

4- 2-102 Tampa Bay from New York Giants

4- 3-103 Houston

4- 4-104 Indianapolis

4- 5-105 Chicago

4- 6-106 Denver

4- 7-107 New York Jets

4- 8-108 New York Giants from Tampa Bay

4- 9-109 Washington from San Francisco through Denver

4-10-110 Oakland

4-11-111 Los Angeles Rams from Miami

4-12-112 Cincinnati

4-13-113 Denver from Washington

4-14-114 Cleveland from Green Bay

4-15-115 Chicago from Arizona

4-16-116 Dallas

4-17-117 Detroit

4-18-118 Baltimore

4-19-119 Los Angeles Chargers

4-20-120 Seattle

4-21-121 Buffalo

4-22-122 Kansas City

4-23-123 Miami from Carolina through Cleveland

4-24-124 Kansas City from Los Angeles Rams

4-25-125 Tennessee

4-26-126 Atlanta

4-27-127 New Orleans

4-28-128 San Francisco from Pittsburgh

4-29-129 Jacksonville

4-30-130 Philadelphia from Minnesota

4-31-131 Miami from New England through Philadelphia

4-32-132 Philadelphia

4-33-133 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

4-34-134 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

4-35-135 Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

4-36-136 Los Angeles Rams from New England (Compensatory Selection)

4-37-137 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 5

5- 1-138 Green Bay from Cleveland

5- 2-139 New York Giants

5- 3-140 Indianapolis

5- 4-141 Seattle from Houston

5- 5-142 Washington from Denver

5- 6-143 San Francisco from New York Jets

5- 7-144 Tampa Bay

5- 8-145 Chicago

5- 9-146 Seattle from Oakland

5-10-147 New Orleans from Miami

5-11-148 Pittsburgh from San Francisco

5-12-149 Denver from Washington

5-13-150 Cleveland from Green Bay

5-14-151 Cincinnati

5-15-152 Arizona

5-16-153 Detroit

5-17-154 Baltimore

5-18-155 Los Angeles Chargers

5-19-156 Seattle reacquired from Philadelphia

5-20-157 New York Jets from Dallas

5-21-158 Cincinnati from Buffalo

5-22-159 Oakland from Kansas City through Cleveland and New England

5-23-160 Denver from Los Angeles Rams

5-24-161 Carolina

5-25-162 Tennessee

5-26-163 Washington from Atlanta through Denver

5-27-164 New Orleans

5-28-165 Pittsburgh

5-29-166 Buffalo from Jacksonville

5-30-167 Minnesota

5-31-168 Seattle from New England

5-32-169 Philadelphia

5-33-170 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

5-34-171 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

5-35-172 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

5-36-173 Oakland from Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

5-37-174 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 6

6- 1-175 Cleveland

6- 2-176 Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants

6- 3-177 Houston

6- 4-178 Indianapolis

6- 5-179 New York Jets

6- 6-180 Tampa Bay

6- 7-181 Chicago

6- 8-182 Arizona from Denver

6- 9-183 Los Angeles Rams from Miami

6-10-184 San Francisco

6-11-185 Oakland

6-12-186 Green Bay

6-13-187 Buffalo from Cincinnati

6-14-188 Washington

6-15-189 New Orleans from Arizona

6-16-190 Baltimore

6-17-191 Los Angeles Chargers

6-18-192 Dallas from Seattle through Oakland

6-19-193 Dallas

6-20-194 Los Angeles Rams from Detroit

6-21-195 Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo

6-22-196 Kansas City

6-23-197 Carolina

6-24-198 New England from Los Angeles Rams

6-25-199 Tennessee

6-26-200 Atlanta

6-27-201 New Orleans

6-28-202 Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh through Cleveland and Pittsburgh

6-29-203 Jacksonville

6-30-204 Minnesota

6-31-205 Cleveland from New England

6-32-206 Philadelphia

6-33-207 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-208 Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-209 Miami from Kansas City through Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

6-36-210 New England from Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-211 Houston (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-212 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-213 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-214 Houston (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-215 Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-216 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-43-217 Oakland (Compensatory Selection)

6-44-218 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 7

7- 1-219 New England from Cleveland

7- 2-220 Pittsburgh from New York Giants

7- 3-221 Indianapolis

7- 4-222 Houston

7- 5-223 San Francisco from Tampa Bay through Miami

7- 6-224 Chicago

7- 7-225 Minnesota from Denver

7- 8-226 Seattle from New York Jets

7- 9-227 Miami from San Francisco

7-10-228 Oakland

7-11-229 Miami

7-12-230 Jacksonville from Cincinnati

7-13-231 Washington

7-14-232 Green Bay

7-15-233 Kansas City from Arizona

7-16-234 Carolina from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo

7-17-235 New York Jets from Seattle

7-18-236 Dallas

7-19-237 Detroit

7-20-238 Baltimore

7-21-239 Green Bay from Buffalo

7-22-240 San Francisco from Kansas City

7-23-241 Washington from Los Angeles Rams

7-24-242 Carolina

7-25-243 Kansas City from Tennessee

7-26-244 Atlanta

7-27-245 New Orleans

7-28-246 Pittsburgh

7-29-247 Jacksonville

7-30-248 Seattle from Minnesota

7-31-249 Cincinnati from New England

7-32-250 Philadelphia reacquired from Seattle through New England and Seattle

7-33-251 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

7-34-252 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

7-35-253 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)

7-36-254 Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

7-37-255 Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)

7-38-256 Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)