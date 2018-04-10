Aaron Rodgers meets the Dalai Lama, or vice versa

Getty Images

It’s hard to tell, based on the picture, who was more excited to meet the other one.

But when one of the world’s most recognizable spiritual figures met the transcendental quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it was a moment made for social media.

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers met the Dalai Lama, and he seemed all too happy to wear the Packers gear presented to him.

Rodgers is on a trip to India with his girlfriend, race car driver Danica Patrick. They’re on a mission for Starkey Hearing Foundation, giving hearing aids to those who wouldn’t have access to them otherwise.

And now, on his death bed, Rodgers will receive total consciousness. Or the Lama will. Gunga, Galunga.