Cardinals won’t rush Sam Bradford onto field this offseason

Getty Images

The Cardinals have a new quarterback playing for a new head coach and offensive coordinator this year, but there’s no urgency when it comes to getting that quarterback on the field to start running the offense during offseason work.

That was the message from head coach Steve Wilks during a Tuesday press conference. Wilks was asked about how many reps he anticipates Bradford getting when the team’s offseason program moves into on-field work, but Wilks said the focus right now is on other things with Bradford.

“The biggest thing we’re going to do with Sam is make sure that he’s ready to play 16-plus games,” Wilks said. “I’ve seen what he can do over the years. I’m not concerned about trying to get him out there quick as possible to throw the ball.”

Knee problems caused Bradford to miss 14 games last year and he’s torn his ACL twice in the past, so the 16-game plan hasn’t worked out that well in his previous stops. Wilks said the team has worked to put together a plan that leaves Bradford feeling “confident” about his health heading into the regular season.

Mike Glennon, Brandon Doughty and Alek Torgersen are the other quarterbacks on hand for the Cardinals right now.