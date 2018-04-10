Chiefs sign Tim Wright

Getty Images

The Chiefs have added a tight end to their roster.

Tim Wright posted a picture of himself signing a contract with the team on his Instagram page on Monday night. The team has not made a formal announcement and Wright did not reveal any terms of his deal.

Wright was out of the league last year after being released by the Lions in late August and missed the 2016 season with a torn ACL. He had nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Lions in 2015 and caught 80 passes for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Patriots and Bucs over the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

The appeal of adding a receiving complement to Travis Kelce at tight end is easy to see for the Chiefs, although Wright’s long absence from the field may make him a longshot to actually play the role this season.