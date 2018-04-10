Colin Kaepernick to be questioned today in his collusion grievance

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t said much since becoming a free agent more than a year ago and finding no takers for his services. On Tuesday, he’ll be saying plenty.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the NFL’s lawyers will question Kaepernick under oath on Tuesday.

It’s the first deposition taken by the league in connection with the collusion grievance Kaepernick filed last year. And Kaepernick will be pressed on a variety of topics regarding his decision to opt out of his contract (49ers G.M. John Lynch told PFT Live last year that Kaepernick would have been cut if he hadn’t opted out), his expectations as to both salary and depth-chart status with a new team, his health, and any evidence to support his claim of collusion (the smart answer will be “that’s what I hired my lawyers to figure out”).

The goal for the league’s lawyers will be to exhaust Kaepernick’s knowledge on all salient points, to lock him into a story that will be difficult for him to change, and to ideally to secure admissions that can be used to poke holes in his case later. Ultimately, however, the call will turn on the evidence harvested from the league and its teams — text messages, emails, and testimony from owners, coaches, General Managers, and league executives regarding whether and to what extent the coordination of any kind occurred in connection with the failure of any of the NFL’s 32 teams to offer Kaepernick employment at a time when a long list of less talented and accomplished quarterbacks have been gainfully employed.

So far, Texans owner Bob McNair, Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, and coach John Harbaugh have been questioned. More depositions are expected as Kaepernick’s lawyers continue the process of building the evidence that either will or won’t convince an arbitrator that collusion occurred.

