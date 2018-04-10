Doug Williams refuses to rule out another quarterback

Getty Images

Even though they’re well-set for a starter after trading for Alex Smith, and even though they cut a guy after trading for third-stringer Kevin Hogan, Washington vice president of player personnel Doug Williams didn’t rule out drafting another quarterback.

“When we get to [No.] 13, we’ve got to see who’s there,” Williams told Kimberley Martin of the Washington Post. “If there’s a quarterback that we feel should have gone [at the top of the draft], then that’s a major discussion. To say it’s off the table, that would be unfair.”

Of course, if Washington used a first-rounder on a quarterback, Smith would probably (quietly and politely and professionally) lose it, after that happened to him in Kansas City last year with Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, the best-player-available theory works better when it isn’t paired with a four-year, $94 million extension for Smith after the trade, so it remains unlikely they’d use the first pick on one. More likely is the fact Williams is delighted at all the quarterback talk around the first 12 picks, since each one picked pushes a better grade of non-quarterback player his way.

Williams also said they’ve long admired Hogan, and tried to claim him in 2016 when the Chiefs waived him, but he was awarded to the Browns.