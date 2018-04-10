Eli Manning said he has not discussed his future with Giants

Getty Images

Eli Manning will start for the Giants in 2018, but what about beyond that? Manning, 37, will count $22.2 million against the salary cap this season and $23.2 million in 2019 in the final year of his deal.

The Giants can save $17 million by cutting him next spring.

Manning said he and the Giants have not discussed his future.

“No,” Manning said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media. “This league, it’s one year at a time. That’s kind of how it goes. I need to go out there and play well this year, and that’s all I’m looking forward to.”

The Giants could use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback, which would make Manning’s future clearer. He likely would spend the season grooming his eventual replacement.