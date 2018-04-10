Eric Ebron chose Indianapolis because of Andrew Luck

Getty Images

Tight end Eric Ebron chose Indianapolis for the quarterback. Forget that Andrew Luck hasn’t seen the field in more than a year.

“The reason I came here is because of Andrew Luck, to keep it honest,” Ebron said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “It doesn’t really matter where I played or where I went. I just wanted a quarterback that I knew could get me the ball and pretty much work with me the way I knew that I needed to be worked with. And I think Andrew Luck was the perfect fit.”

Ebron joins Jack Doyle at the position, with the tight ends expected to be prominently featured in the offense. Doyle caught 80 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns last season without Luck at quarterback, while Ebron’s career best is 61 catches for 711 yards in 2016.

Ebron used the word “mismatch” four times Tuesday.

“I hope so, I hope so, that would be refreshing,” Ebron said.

He gets a new start with a new team and a new quarterback.

“I have a new rep [here] and that alone means a lot,” Ebron said. “I look forward to making that rep a good one.”