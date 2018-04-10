Ethan Westbrooks pleads no contest to gun charge, gets probation

Getty Images

Before he could begin any offseason program, Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks had to clear up a criminal matter.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Westbrooks recently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor gun charge. He was sentenced to a day in jail and probation, and was given credit for time served.

He was arrested in September on a number of charges, after he was stopped with a loaded firearm in Bakersfield. He was also arrested for suspicion of domestic violence last year, but no charges were filed in that case.

Westbrooks will still be subject to possible punishment from the league under the personal conduct policy.

He started nine games last year and had four sacks, and returns as part of a loaded Rams defensive line, after the addition of Ndamukong Suh to join Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.