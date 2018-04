Getty Images

The Falcons announced they have waived defensive end Martin Ifedi.

Ifedi, 26, spent last season on injured reserve. After spending training camp with the Falcons, Ifedi went on IR on September 3 after clearing waivers.

The Rams made him a seventh-round choice in 2015, but he has yet to play in an NFL game.

He has spent time on the Bucs’ and Falcons’ practice squads.

Ifedi made 20 sacks in his career at Memphis.