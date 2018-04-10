Jets bringing Sam Darnold in for a visit

AP

With the Jets in the market for a quarterback and picking third, they have to cover every base in the coming weeks.

And finally, they’re covering a big one.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Jets are bringing Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold in for a visit in the coming days.

Darnold hadn’t been on their schedule until recently, which seemed an odd omission for a team with such an obvious need at the position. They had set up all the requisite visits with the other top quarterbacks, so checking off the Darnold box makes sense.

Darnold was going to be in the neighborhood anyway, as he has a visit with the Giants this week. Now he can see both sides, and compare and contrast.