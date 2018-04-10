Joe Montana says it’s too early to declare Jimmy Garoppolo the 49ers’ savior

Getty Images

The 49ers have paid Jimmy Garoppolo as their savior, but the team’s original savior reminds everyone that Garoppolo still is young.

“I think it’s still a little early for it, myself,” Hall of Famer Joe Montana said on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, via USA Today. “He’s obviously has a lot more success in the games he’s played in so far than the other quarterbacks that have been there recently.”

San Francisco signed Garoppolo to a then-NFL-record $137.5 million contract in February. Garoppolo, 26, is off to a promising start, with a 5-0 record as a starter last season after the 49ers traded for him. But it’s only five games, which is why Montana suggests waiting to crown Garoppolo.

“This year will be a big tell on it,” Montana said. “They paid a lot of money for him, but I think there’s some belief there that he’ll be there for a while.”