Josh Rosen: If Tom Brady ends up with six Super Bowl rings, I want seven

Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen says his goal as an NFL player is to win more than any quarterback has ever won before.

Rosen told ESPN that he wants to go beyond Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has won five Super Bowls. So if Brady wins one more before he retires, Rosen will want seven in all.

“I want to be great — in everything I do,” Rosen said. “As far as football, I always looked up to Kellen Moore of Boise State. I thought it was the coolest thing that he was the winningest QB of all time. I thought that was a cool word: winningest. So I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history. I want to win the most games and most championships. I’d say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I’ll say seven.”

If Rosen sounds cocky, he says you have to be cocky to succeed in the NFL.

“I’m the best QB in the draft,” Rosen said. “A lot of guys are flashier, but I think I’m the most efficient, monotonously consistent QB in this draft. Rodgers has some flair, but if you watch Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, there’s nothing that’s explosive or Johnny Manziel — like. It’s just quarterbacking.”

Rosen says of his outlook, “I’m supremely confident in my abilities as a quarterback.”