Kevin Byard: Deion Sanders should have been man enough to admit his mistake

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 10, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

Kevin Byard is not done raking Deion Sanders over the coals after a Twitter exchange between the two put Sanders’ ignorance on full display.

Byard, the Titans safety who was a first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in interceptions last season, initially tweeted at Sanders because Sanders hadn’t mentioned him when discussing the best safety in the NFL. Sanders replied, “You continue to be a fan and I will continue being the man.”

Byard is, in fact, not just a fan but an All-Pro player, and he pointed that out to Sanders on Twitter. Byard also took a shot at Sanders by wearing a “Just a fan” shirt in a Titans promotional video. And now, in an interview with NFL Media — Sanders’ employer — Byard has taken another shot at Sanders.

“It was funny, because [Deion Sanders] still never answered my question. He never really backtracked on what he said because I feel like he didn’t recognize who he was talking to and probably thought it was a fan. I feel like he could’ve been man enough to say, ‘I did make a mistake,’ but I can’t really expect that from Deion,” Byard said.

Sanders stuck his foot in his mouth when he took on Byard, and now Byard is taking delight in sticking his foot in Sanders’ butt.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Kevin Byard: Deion Sanders should have been man enough to admit his mistake

  3. This guy comes off a little too obsessed. We get it. Deion was wrong. But everytime I see him in the news he’s talking about it. Shut up and do it for 10 more years and then MAYBE you can get Deion to acknowledge you. Deion can say whatever he wants. He’s the 2nd greatest CB to ever live right behind Darrell Green.

  5. Deion? Made a mistake?!?!?

    Deion continues to be a snowflake, offended by the tiniest perceived sleights (like from Romo last season). Or, like in this case, he just resorts to name-calling and self-promotion as a response to any type of confrontation. What exactly is he bringing to the table at NFL Media?

  9. Good for Byard! He’s now one of my favorite players for putting arrogant Deion in his place!

  13. The only comment I can make about Deion Sanders is that I can’t make a comment about Deion Sanders because every time his face appears on the TV I change the channel.

  15. Dion has become a big snow flake. He sure as hell likes to dish it, but cant handle the criticism when it comes his way. Ive grown tired of his act. The nfl network would be wise to dump this cry baby.

  16. I can’t get mad at Kevin.. a lot of players are touted as the best of the best due to exposure from being talked about. I doubt many fans outside our region knows what a year he had. So by continuing to bring it up, making the shirt for the team promo etc, will all help get him some attention. Pundits will look back at the stats and film and next year Byard will be in the name of all of their mouths when discussing safeties.. Unfortunately this is how it works for a lot of guys..

    Josh Norman was pretty good and getting no attention in Carolina, so he started making people pay attention with other antics.. it ultimately got him paid. Now he is all over tv and commercials and is he still statistically a top corner?

    Players got to hold on to any attention they get and captitolize off it.. and you got to admit, regardless if Kevin keeps bringing it up, what Deion did was still messed up

  17. He should be thanking Deion, because now this has bade Byard known to the common fan. I follow football and also had no idea who this guy was, but apparently he’s a real good player, so sounds like this is working out for him.

  19. Deion is still in this guys head, lol. Kevin Bird thinks he is sticking it to Deion somehow? Deion doesn’t even care and he probably dissed the guy on purpose.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!