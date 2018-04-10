Kevin Byard: Deion Sanders should have been man enough to admit his mistake

Getty Images

Kevin Byard is not done raking Deion Sanders over the coals after a Twitter exchange between the two put Sanders’ ignorance on full display.

Byard, the Titans safety who was a first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in interceptions last season, initially tweeted at Sanders because Sanders hadn’t mentioned him when discussing the best safety in the NFL. Sanders replied, “You continue to be a fan and I will continue being the man.”

Byard is, in fact, not just a fan but an All-Pro player, and he pointed that out to Sanders on Twitter. Byard also took a shot at Sanders by wearing a “Just a fan” shirt in a Titans promotional video. And now, in an interview with NFL Media — Sanders’ employer — Byard has taken another shot at Sanders.

“It was funny, because [Deion Sanders] still never answered my question. He never really backtracked on what he said because I feel like he didn’t recognize who he was talking to and probably thought it was a fan. I feel like he could’ve been man enough to say, ‘I did make a mistake,’ but I can’t really expect that from Deion,” Byard said.

Sanders stuck his foot in his mouth when he took on Byard, and now Byard is taking delight in sticking his foot in Sanders’ butt.