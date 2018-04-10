Les Snead: Aaron Donald “on the verge” of becoming highest-paid defensive player

Getty Images

Rams General Manager Les Snead was talking about Ndamukong Suh when he allowed that Aaron Donald is “on the verge of being the highest-paid defensive player in football.”

“The nice thing about Ndamukong, at age 31 and somebody who’s been the highest-paid defensive player in football, winning was very important in this phase of his career,” Snead told The MMQB Podcast with Peter King. “He’s well aware that when you can partner, be beside someone who is on the verge of being the highest-paid defensive player in football, then that’s a really good thing. I guess you’d say two is better than one.”

Despite all their moves, the Rams have insisted all along that getting Donald signed to a long-term extension was their priority this offseason.

Donald, who turns 27 next month, will surpass Broncos linebacker Von Miller as the league’s highest-paid defender. Miller’s $114.5 million deal pays him $19.083 million per season.

Donald has earned it.

He is the reigning defensive player of the year after making 11 sacks last season.