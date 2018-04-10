LeSean McCoy makes last-ditch plea to Richie Incognito

Getty Images

The retirement news from Bills guard Richie Incognito came suddenly Tuesday, and apparently caught his highest-profile teammate off guard.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy reacted with surprise and disappointment on social media, and made Incognito a counter-offer.

“Wait wait NOO!! Wood and you … listen 1500 yards I’ll give u 300k CASH,” McCoy wrote. “my favorite WHITE BOY EVER CANT retire lol… love u dog”

McCoy getting to 1,500 rushing yards would certainly be more possible with center Eric Wood and Incognito in front of him. And the $300,000 would help make up for the pay cut he was going to take.

But Incognito has said he wasn’t changing his mind about this decision, which means McCoy is going to have to adjust.

So will the Bills, who now have to rebuild the middle of their offensive line in addition to finding a quarterback with their pile of draft picks.