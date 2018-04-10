OBJ disputes notion that he lacks “foundation”

Getty Images

On Monday, former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis threw a haymaker or two in the direction of Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., claiming that Beckham “has removed God from his life,” and that Beckham’s “foundation” is disturbed.

Beckham disagrees.

“The foundation was installed at birth,” Beckham said on Instagram, along with a video showing a large gathering of family members praying for him, apparently before he left for offseason workouts. “We will survive and prevail. . . . ALWAYS. God willing.”

Lewis seems to be miffed at Beckham because Beckham has stopped seeking and/or accepting life advice from Lewis, effectively freezing him out. Regardless of his motivation, the attack from Lewis on Beckham presumes that Beckham’s life currently is in disarray, and/or that Beckham has a litany of problems that only God and/or Lewis can solve. It’s an unfair characterization of Beckham’s current circumstances; he has never gotten in any trouble away from football, and he simply wants to be paid for the value he brings to the Giants and, indirectly, to the NFL.