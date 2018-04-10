Packers to wear patches commemorating their 100th season

Packers on Instagram

The Green Bay Packers will play their 100th season of pro football in 2018, and they’ll commemorate that on their jerseys.

The Packers unveiled a “100 Seasons” patch that they will wear on their jerseys throughout the season. The Packers’ motto in 2018 is, “You only turn 100 once.”

Founded in 1919 by Earl “Curly” Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun, the Packers are older than the NFL: They played as an independent team in 1919 and 1920. In 1921 the Packers joined the year-old American Professional Football Association, which changed its name to the National Football League a year later.

The Packers will be celebrating for more than a year, with events throughout this year and up until August 11, 2019, which the team is calling its 100th birthday.

A year from now the NFL will celebrate its 100th season.