Packers to wear patches commemorating their 100th season

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 10, 2018, 5:11 AM EDT
The Green Bay Packers will play their 100th season of pro football in 2018, and they’ll commemorate that on their jerseys.

The Packers unveiled a “100 Seasons” patch that they will wear on their jerseys throughout the season. The Packers’ motto in 2018 is, “You only turn 100 once.”

Founded in 1919 by Earl “Curly” Lambeau and George Whitney Calhoun, the Packers are older than the NFL: They played as an independent team in 1919 and 1920. In 1921 the Packers joined the year-old American Professional Football Association, which changed its name to the National Football League a year later.

The Packers will be celebrating for more than a year, with events throughout this year and up until August 11, 2019, which the team is calling its 100th birthday.

A year from now the NFL will celebrate its 100th season.

1 responses to “Packers to wear patches commemorating their 100th season

  1. The Packers are truly one of the greatest stories in all of sports. Packers haters will hate this article as they do everything that has to do with the Packers, but the history of this team from that little town is really amazing. And to think that it’s still the only major sports franchise still owned by their fans is unbelievable.
    And if weren’t for men like Art Rooney and Wellington Mara, the Packers and other small market teams would have been gone years ago. But those men knew that to keep the little guys able to compete, revenue sharing and the salary cap were a must. Hopefully, these 21st century owners will never forget that.

