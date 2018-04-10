Report: Dolphins nixed C.J. Anderson-Ja’Wuan James trade

Getty Images

In March, Mike Klis of KUSA reported that the Broncos called the Dolphins about a trade involving right tackle Ja'Wuan James but the Dolphins passed on the chance to make a deal.

Now there’s another report about what such a trade would have looked like had the two sides been able to agree to compensation. Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7 reports that the Broncos and Dolphins reached a verbal agreement to send running back C.J. Anderson to Miami for James, but that the Dolphins ultimately decided not to make the deal.

The prospect of revisiting that deal seems unlikely now that the Dolphins have signed Frank Gore to fill out their backfield. Renck suggests the door to trading Anderson could still be open in Denver, particularly if the Broncos were to draft a running back early in this month’s draft. Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson are the other backs currently on the Denver roster.

James is set to make $9.3 million in 2018 under the terms of the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.