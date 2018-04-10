Report: Lamar Jackson visited Saints

Getty Images

Drew Brees will play the 2018 season for the New Orleans Saints at age 39. At some point in the near future, Brees will no longer be the quarterback of the Saints and with that in mind the team is taking a look at a couple of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

According to Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, the Saints hosted Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson for a visit on Tuesday.

While Jackson has been difficult for teams to track down due to his lack of agent through the pre-draft process, the Saints managed to get Jackson in town for one of their 30 hosted visits before the draft. The Saints have also met with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during the pre-draft process.

Meanwhile, Jackson has also met with the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans among his pre-draft rounds.