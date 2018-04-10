Report: Titans agree to terms with Michael Campanaro

Getty Images

Receiver Michael Campanaro has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Titans, Jeff Zrebeic of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Campanaro, who visited Tennessee last week, tweeted his thanks to Baltimore. Campanaro had “a few other teams” interested in him, per Zrebeic.

The Titans released Eric Decker, so they had a need for receiver depth. Campanaro also will help in the return game.

Campanaro, 27, caught 31 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns last season, while rushing for 131 yards on 10 carries. He also had 159 kickoff return yards and 291 punt return yards with a touchdown.

He was a seventh-round pick of the Ravens in 2014. Campanaro played only 11 games his first three seasons but appeared in 13 in 2017.