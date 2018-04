Getty Images

The Vikings hosted free agent cornerback Dontae Johnson, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Johnson, 26, also has visited Seattle.

The 49ers made Johnson a fourth-round pick in 2014. He spent his first four seasons in San Francisco, making 145 tackles, 21 pass breakups and two interceptions.

He started all 16 games last season and 22 for his career.

Cornerback Terence Newman, 39, remains a free agent. He played 555 snaps for the Vikings last season.