Richie Incognito “absolutely not” changing his mind about retirement

Getty Images

It looks like the Bills are going to need a new left guard this season.

Rumblings that Richie Incognito was contemplating retirement were followed quickly by Incognito telling Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News that he’s done in the NFL because of health concerns that include the state of his liver and kidneys. Carucci has shared more from his conversation with Incognito, who says he is “absolutely not” changing his mind about retiring.

The earliest report of Incognito’s retirement thoughts came from Peter King of SI.com, who added that Incognito might return for the right deal. Incognito agreed to a pay cut earlier this offseason, which he told Carucci “pisses me the f off” but said his retirement decision was unrelated to contract matters.

Incognito said he’s spoken to Bills owner Terry Pegula, coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane about his decision and called it “time to move on” from a career that started with the Rams in 2005.