Richie Incognito contemplating retirement

Richie Incognito may be ready to call it a career.

A month after agreeing to a pay cut and days after firing his agent, Incognito told Peter King that he is strongly considering retirement.

After previously using Twitter to inform his agents he was firing them, Incognito tweeted at the NFL Players Association this morning, “I’m done.”

Incognito told King that he might come back at the right price. That suggests he may be having second thoughts about that pay cut he took. The restructuring of his contract cut his 2018 take by $1.625 million but also gave him a $1 million bonus, which he would have to give back to the Bills if he retires.

The 34-year-old Incognito has started all 16 games at guard in each of the last three seasons for the Bills. He is still playing at a high enough level that the Bills would like him back and other teams would be interested if the Bills were to release him. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see Incognito keep playing. But probably only if he can get back some of the money he just gave up.