Richie Incognito: I’m done, the stress is killing me

Word came from Peter King of SI.com on Tuesday morning that Bills guard Richie Incognito is considering retiring before the start of the 2018 season and Incognito shared some of his thoughts with another reporter later in the day.

Incognito spoke to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and his comments suggest that he’s leaning pretty far in the direction of retiring. Incognito cited health concerns as the reason.

“I’m done. That’s it. It’s been a long career,” Incognito said. “Went to the doctor. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Incognito also sent a tweet to the NFLPA saying he’s done. King’s initial tweet said that Incognito could return at the “right price” after agreeing to a pay cut earlier this year. King followed up with another saying that Incognito is talking to the Bills about revisiting his deal and has until Sunday to change his mind about calling it a career.

If Incognito does retire, he’ll join center Eric Wood as 2017 Bills starters to walk away from the game this offseason. They also traded left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals, although Dion Dawkins got 11 starts as a rookie while Glenn was injured.