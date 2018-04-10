Rick Neuheisel: “Nothing has been finalized” with coaching return

Getty Images

A report on Monday pegged Rick Neuheisel as the head coach of a Southern California franchise in the forthcoming Alliance of American Football, but Neuheisel said on Tuesday that a deal isn’t done just yet.

Neuheisel addressed the report during his Tuesday show on the ESPNU SiriusXM Radio channel. The former Colorado, Washington and UCLA head coach and current CBS broadcaster said that he has spoken to the league, which plans to play its first games in February 2019, and showed plenty of interest in being involved, but said reports that he’s taken the job “jumped the gun.”

“And for me, it kinda fits because I was sitting there really wanting to grow this broadcasting career that I’ve kind of started,” Neuheisel said. “I’m very happy with CBS, but CBS is going to be part of this league so this looked like this might fit because it’s after I’m done with my obligations with them and so forth. So I made some inquiries but nothing has been finalized, nothing has been solidified. Keep your fingers crossed.”

Steve Spurrier has been announced as the coach of an Orlando team and names like Mike Martz, Jim Fassel and Jeff Fisher have been floated as potential hires due to AAF co-founder Bill Polian saying the league wanted experienced head coaches leading teams.