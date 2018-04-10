Robert Kraft visits rapper Meek Mill in prison

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Kraft was joined by entrepreneur Michael Rubin as the two offered support to Meek, who was sentenced to two to four years in prison in November for “violating his probation after failing a drug test, traveling out of the region and getting arrested for fighting and other related offenses.”

“Amazing young man. I know how I’d feel if I was in the situation he is,” Kraft said afterward, via NBC Philadelphia. “Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. He’s very intelligent. [It] makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform.”

Kraft called Meek Mill’s imprisonment “just sad,” adding, “He shouldn’t be here.”

The Eagles used Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as their anthem in the postseason. Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is a Philadelphia native.