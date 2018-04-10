Source: Eric Reid would sign one-year deal for his 2017 salary in San Francisco

Getty Images

Free-agent safety Eric Reid hasn’t slammed the door to staying with the 49ers, even on a short-term deal.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that, despite a report that Reid declined a one-year offer from the 49ers, no formal contractual offer ever was made to Reid by the only NFL team for which he has played. Also, despite a report that Reid wants a multi-year deal, the source tells PFT that Reid would accept a one-year contract from the 49ers, at the same compensation he made in 2017.

Reid prefers a long-term home, and he’d like to stay with the 49ers. However, because he loves the community, the area, and his teammates, he’d stay in San Francisco on a one-year deal, if it’s indeed at the same pay he received in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Reid made $5.676 million in 2017. That’s considerably less than the one-year, $7 million deal signed by Tyrann Mathieu with the Texans, and comparable to the $5.25 million that Morgan Burnett will earn under the first year of his new contract with the Steelers.

Whether or not the 49ers actually offered Reid a one-year deal, the 49ers now know, or already should know, that a one-year, $5.676 million offer will get the deal done and keep Reid in San Francisco for one more season.