Steelers bump season-ticket prices, as is their custom

Getty Images

The Steelers are one of the most traditional teams in the NFL, and that extends to jacking up prices every other year.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers continued their trend of biennial ticket price increases.

Some tickets are going up by $6 per seat per game, a modest increase (as increases go), moving a seat in section 130 from $121.60 per game in 2017 to $127.60 in 2018. Prices were unchanged last year.

The Steelers also informed fans that they were doing away with print-at-home ticketing, going with mobile delivery only for seats purchased through the season-ticket plan or NFL Ticket Exchange.