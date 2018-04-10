Steve Wilks likes flying under the radar in the NFC West

AP

The NFC West has been a busy division for storylines this offseason.

We’ve seen the Seahawks part ways with some big names from the roster while overhauling their coaching staff while the 49ers picked up Richard Sherman after the Seahawks dumped him and extended Jimmy Garoppolo‘s contract after his impressive end to the 2017 season. The Rams have drawn even more headlines by signing Ndamukong Suh and trading for Brandin Cooks, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters as they try to build a team capable of repeating as division champs.

The Cardinals changed coaches and signed a new starting quarterback in Sam Bradford, but they haven’t generated nearly as much buzz over the last couple of months. That suits head coach Steve Wilks just fine.

“The most important thing — you guys will hear me talk about this throughout the year — I’m going to keep the focus on us,” Wilks said, via AZCentral.com. “When you really pull the layers back, we have a lot of great talent as well. Right now, we’re flying below the radar, and that’s great. I like where we are, and we’re going to continue to stay there until the time is right.”

NFL history is littered with teams that “won” the offseason only to see things go the other way once actual football is played, so there’s no reason for anyone to worry about how much attention they’re getting in April.